The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lancaster

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lancaster metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1761 Wilson Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 1,481

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678

- Price per square foot: $119.19

#2. 929 Irwin Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 1,478

- List price: $200,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,597

- Price per square foot: $125.23

#3. 585 N Ridge Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569

- Views: 1,390

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820

- Price per square foot: $137.36

#4. 1680 Clear Spring Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552

- Views: 1,096

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,695

- Price per square foot: $95.85

#5. 220 Sycamore Ln, New Holland, PA 17557

- Views: 982

- List price: $285,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,062

- Price per square foot: $268.36

#6. 2309 Fruitville, Pike Lancaster, PA 17601

- Views: 946

- List price: $135,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,470

- Price per square foot: $91.84

#7. 909 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602

- Views: 818

- List price: $125,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,759

- Price per square foot: $45.31

#8. 102 Clearfield Ct, E Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 813

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $92.52

#9. 12 Church St, Maytown, PA 17550

- Views: 751

- List price: $270,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,753

- Price per square foot: $154.02

#10. 68, Horseshoe Lancaster, PA 17601

- Views: 732

- List price: $255,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 625

- Price per square foot: $408.00

#11. 243 S Little Britain Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563

- Views: 663

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,025

- Price per square foot: $292.68

#12. 2137 Shaaron Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601

- Views: 661

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326

- Price per square foot: $248.87

#13. 25 Homestead Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602

- Views: 650

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,470

- Price per square foot: $101.21

#14. 424 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602

- Views: 626

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,732

- Price per square foot: $196.30

#15. 21 Gable Park Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 626

- List price: $489,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $181.44

#16. 5 Kurtz Dr, Lititz, PA 17543

- Views: 616

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,805

- Price per square foot: $193.91

#17. 2 Brookfield Rd, Lititz, PA 17543

- Views: 616

- List price: $496,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,548

- Price per square foot: $194.86

#18. 131 Mason Dixon Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563

- Views: 608

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120

- Price per square foot: $223.21

#19. 3290 Willow Street Pike S, Willow Street, PA 17584

- Views: 584

- List price: $50,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,460

- Price per square foot: $34.25

#20. 1619 Beaver Valley, Pike Strasburg, PA 17579

- Views: 584

- List price: $289,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,064

- Price per square foot: $140.46

#21. 37 W Church St, Stevens, PA 17578

- Views: 571

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,720

- Price per square foot: $165.44

#22. 1001 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 565

- List price: $759,000

- Beds: 8 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,783

- Price per square foot: $158.69

#23. 134 Bayberry Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 563

- List price: $364,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668

- Price per square foot: $218.76

#24. 501 E Front St, Marietta, PA 17547

- Views: 562

- List price: $650,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,634

- Price per square foot: $140.27

#25. 112 N 10th St, Akron, PA 17501

- Views: 557

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,283

- Price per square foot: $148.09

#26. 24 Pfautz Ave, Lititz, PA 17543

- Views: 543

- List price: $439,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,086

- Price per square foot: $142.55

#27. 11 Fernwood Dr, Paradise, PA 17562

- Views: 540

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,229

- Price per square foot: $92.91

#28. 191 Pinetown Rd, Leola, PA 17540

- Views: 529

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,547

- Price per square foot: $258.50

#29. 543 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603

- Views: 526

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,370

- Price per square foot: $72.99

#30. 120 N Locust St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022

- Views: 525

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,140

- Price per square foot: $197.37

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.