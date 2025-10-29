The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lancaster

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lancaster metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1761 Wilson Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 1,481
- List price: $200,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,678
- Price per square foot: $119.19
- See 1761 Wilson Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#2. 929 Irwin Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 1,478
- List price: $200,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,597
- Price per square foot: $125.23
- See 929 Irwin Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#3. 585 N Ridge Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569
- Views: 1,390
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,820
- Price per square foot: $137.36
- See 585 N Ridge Rd, Reinholds, PA 17569 on Redfin.com
#4. 1680 Clear Spring Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552
- Views: 1,096
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 4,695
- Price per square foot: $95.85
- See 1680 Clear Spring Rd, Mount Joy, PA 17552 on Redfin.com
#5. 220 Sycamore Ln, New Holland, PA 17557
- Views: 982
- List price: $285,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,062
- Price per square foot: $268.36
- See 220 Sycamore Ln, New Holland, PA 17557 on Redfin.com
#6. 2309 Fruitville, Pike Lancaster, PA 17601
- Views: 946
- List price: $135,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,470
- Price per square foot: $91.84
- See 2309 Fruitville, Pike Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com
#7. 909 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Views: 818
- List price: $125,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,759
- Price per square foot: $45.31
- See 909 E King St, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Redfin.com
#8. 102 Clearfield Ct, E Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 813
- List price: $129,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404
- Price per square foot: $92.52
- See 102 Clearfield Ct, E Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#9. 12 Church St, Maytown, PA 17550
- Views: 751
- List price: $270,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,753
- Price per square foot: $154.02
- See 12 Church St, Maytown, PA 17550 on Redfin.com
#10. 68, Horseshoe Lancaster, PA 17601
- Views: 732
- List price: $255,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 625
- Price per square foot: $408.00
- See 68, Horseshoe Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com
#11. 243 S Little Britain Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563
- Views: 663
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,025
- Price per square foot: $292.68
- See 243 S Little Britain Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 on Redfin.com
#12. 2137 Shaaron Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601
- Views: 661
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,326
- Price per square foot: $248.87
- See 2137 Shaaron Dr, Lancaster, PA 17601 on Redfin.com
#13. 25 Homestead Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Views: 650
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,470
- Price per square foot: $101.21
- See 25 Homestead Dr, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Redfin.com
#14. 424 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602
- Views: 626
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,732
- Price per square foot: $196.30
- See 424 Lampeter Rd, Lancaster, PA 17602 on Redfin.com
#15. 21 Gable Park Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 626
- List price: $489,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $181.44
- See 21 Gable Park Rd, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#16. 5 Kurtz Dr, Lititz, PA 17543
- Views: 616
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,805
- Price per square foot: $193.91
- See 5 Kurtz Dr, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
#17. 2 Brookfield Rd, Lititz, PA 17543
- Views: 616
- List price: $496,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,548
- Price per square foot: $194.86
- See 2 Brookfield Rd, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
#18. 131 Mason Dixon Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563
- Views: 608
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120
- Price per square foot: $223.21
- See 131 Mason Dixon Rd, Peach Bottom, PA 17563 on Redfin.com
#19. 3290 Willow Street Pike S, Willow Street, PA 17584
- Views: 584
- List price: $50,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,460
- Price per square foot: $34.25
- See 3290 Willow Street Pike S, Willow Street, PA 17584 on Redfin.com
#20. 1619 Beaver Valley, Pike Strasburg, PA 17579
- Views: 584
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,064
- Price per square foot: $140.46
- See 1619 Beaver Valley, Pike Strasburg, PA 17579 on Redfin.com
#21. 37 W Church St, Stevens, PA 17578
- Views: 571
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,720
- Price per square foot: $165.44
- See 37 W Church St, Stevens, PA 17578 on Redfin.com
#22. 1001 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 565
- List price: $759,000
- Beds: 8 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,783
- Price per square foot: $158.69
- See 1001 Marietta Ave, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#23. 134 Bayberry Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 563
- List price: $364,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,668
- Price per square foot: $218.76
- See 134 Bayberry Dr, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#24. 501 E Front St, Marietta, PA 17547
- Views: 562
- List price: $650,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,634
- Price per square foot: $140.27
- See 501 E Front St, Marietta, PA 17547 on Redfin.com
#25. 112 N 10th St, Akron, PA 17501
- Views: 557
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,283
- Price per square foot: $148.09
- See 112 N 10th St, Akron, PA 17501 on Redfin.com
#26. 24 Pfautz Ave, Lititz, PA 17543
- Views: 543
- List price: $439,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,086
- Price per square foot: $142.55
- See 24 Pfautz Ave, Lititz, PA 17543 on Redfin.com
#27. 11 Fernwood Dr, Paradise, PA 17562
- Views: 540
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 3,229
- Price per square foot: $92.91
- See 11 Fernwood Dr, Paradise, PA 17562 on Redfin.com
#28. 191 Pinetown Rd, Leola, PA 17540
- Views: 529
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,547
- Price per square foot: $258.50
- See 191 Pinetown Rd, Leola, PA 17540 on Redfin.com
#29. 543 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603
- Views: 526
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,370
- Price per square foot: $72.99
- See 543 S Prince St, Lancaster, PA 17603 on Redfin.com
#30. 120 N Locust St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022
- Views: 525
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,140
- Price per square foot: $197.37
- See 120 N Locust St, Elizabethtown, PA 17022 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.