The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lebanon

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lebanon metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 31 E Rosebud Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 908

- List price: $175,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,196

- Price per square foot: $146.32

- See 31 E Rosebud Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#2. 329 Sunnyside Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073

- Views: 448

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,240

- Price per square foot: $145.09

- See 329 Sunnyside Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073 on Redfin.com

#3. 1042 Cornwall Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 417

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,736

- Price per square foot: $146.16

- See 1042 Cornwall Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#4. 814 E Oak St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Views: 400

- List price: $309,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $134.78

- See 814 E Oak St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

#5. 535 S Mill St, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 357

- List price: $499,990

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,700

- Price per square foot: $185.18

- See 535 S Mill St, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#6. 1351 S Duke St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Views: 349

- List price: $190,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,218

- Price per square foot: $155.99

- See 1351 S Duke St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

#7. 2135 Heidelberg Ave, Newmanstown, PA 17073

- Views: 334

- List price: $165,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,186

- Price per square foot: $139.12

- See 2135 Heidelberg Ave, Newmanstown, PA 17073 on Redfin.com

#8. 360 Woleber Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 318

- List price: $375,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,174

- Price per square foot: $172.49

- See 360 Woleber Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#9. 116 S 1st Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 299

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $120.00

- See 116 S 1st Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#10. 505 Stracks Dam Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 298

- List price: $450,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,435

- Price per square foot: $101.47

- See 505 Stracks Dam Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#11. 1410 Oak St, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 272

- List price: $284,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,254

- Price per square foot: $227.19

- See 1410 Oak St, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#12. 714 S Railroad St, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 252

- List price: $264,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,212

- Price per square foot: $119.35

- See 714 S Railroad St, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#13. 147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 251

- List price: $484,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,744

- Price per square foot: $176.71

- See 147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#14. 16 E Carpenter Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 248

- List price: $239,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,914

- Price per square foot: $125.34

- See 16 E Carpenter Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#15. 214 Mifflin St, Lebanon, PA 17046

- Views: 248

- List price: $75,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,136

- Price per square foot: $35.11

- See 214 Mifflin St, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

#16. 204 Phillip Dr, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 248

- List price: $225,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $99.38

- See 204 Phillip Dr, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#17. 47 Eastfield Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 248

- List price: $485,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,436

- Price per square foot: $199.10

- See 47 Eastfield Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#18. 108 Allwein Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 246

- List price: $423,900

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,577

- Price per square foot: $268.80

- See 108 Allwein Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

#19. 624 W Cedar St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Views: 245

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,219

- Price per square foot: $82.03

- See 624 W Cedar St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

#20. 1614 Greenwood Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046

- Views: 243

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,446

- Price per square foot: $242.05

- See 1614 Greenwood Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

#21. 1009 Tulpehocken Rd, Richland, PA 17087

- Views: 237

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,800

- Price per square foot: $166.67

- See 1009 Tulpehocken Rd, Richland, PA 17087 on Redfin.com

#22. 2258 Quarry Rd, Lebanon, PA 17046

- Views: 222

- List price: $330,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008

- Price per square foot: $327.38

- See 2258 Quarry Rd, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

#23. 131 Distillery Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073

- Views: 215

- List price: $499,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,056

- Price per square foot: $242.70

- See 131 Distillery Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073 on Redfin.com

#24. 2005 Yordys Bridge Rd, Annville, PA 17003

- Views: 201

- List price: $99,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,088

- Price per square foot: $47.84

- See 2005 Yordys Bridge Rd, Annville, PA 17003 on Redfin.com

#25. 116 W Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067

- Views: 200

- List price: $340,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,858

- Price per square foot: $182.99

- See 116 W Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067 on Redfin.com

#26. 632 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA 17046

- Views: 195

- List price: $220,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,016

- Price per square foot: $109.13

- See 632 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

#27. 223 S Locust St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Views: 194

- List price: $259,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404

- Price per square foot: $184.47

- See 223 S Locust St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

#28. 914 E Cherry St, Palmyra, PA 17078

- Views: 192

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,052

- Price per square foot: $170.57

- See 914 E Cherry St, Palmyra, PA 17078 on Redfin.com

#29. 21 Mount Lebanon Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046

- Views: 185

- List price: $32,000

- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 561

- Price per square foot: $57.04

- See 21 Mount Lebanon Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046 on Redfin.com

#30. 228 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042

- Views: 185

- List price: $300,000

- Beds: 9 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,798

- Price per square foot: $51.74

- See 228 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.