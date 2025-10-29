The 30 most popular homes for sale in Lebanon

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Lebanon metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 31 E Rosebud Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 908
- List price: $175,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,196
- Price per square foot: $146.32
#2. 329 Sunnyside Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073
- Views: 448
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,240
- Price per square foot: $145.09
#3. 1042 Cornwall Rd, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 417
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,736
- Price per square foot: $146.16
#4. 814 E Oak St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Views: 400
- List price: $309,999
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $134.78
#5. 535 S Mill St, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 357
- List price: $499,990
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,700
- Price per square foot: $185.18
#6. 1351 S Duke St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Views: 349
- List price: $190,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,218
- Price per square foot: $155.99
#7. 2135 Heidelberg Ave, Newmanstown, PA 17073
- Views: 334
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,186
- Price per square foot: $139.12
#8. 360 Woleber Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 318
- List price: $375,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,174
- Price per square foot: $172.49
#9. 116 S 1st Ave, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 299
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $120.00
#10. 505 Stracks Dam Rd, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 298
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 4,435
- Price per square foot: $101.47
#11. 1410 Oak St, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 272
- List price: $284,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,254
- Price per square foot: $227.19
#12. 714 S Railroad St, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 252
- List price: $264,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,212
- Price per square foot: $119.35
#13. 147 Oaken Way, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 251
- List price: $484,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,744
- Price per square foot: $176.71
#14. 16 E Carpenter Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 248
- List price: $239,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,914
- Price per square foot: $125.34
#15. 214 Mifflin St, Lebanon, PA 17046
- Views: 248
- List price: $75,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,136
- Price per square foot: $35.11
#16. 204 Phillip Dr, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 248
- List price: $225,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $99.38
#17. 47 Eastfield Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 248
- List price: $485,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,436
- Price per square foot: $199.10
#18. 108 Allwein Dr, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 246
- List price: $423,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,577
- Price per square foot: $268.80
#19. 624 W Cedar St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Views: 245
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,219
- Price per square foot: $82.03
#20. 1614 Greenwood Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046
- Views: 243
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,446
- Price per square foot: $242.05
#21. 1009 Tulpehocken Rd, Richland, PA 17087
- Views: 237
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,800
- Price per square foot: $166.67
#22. 2258 Quarry Rd, Lebanon, PA 17046
- Views: 222
- List price: $330,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,008
- Price per square foot: $327.38
#23. 131 Distillery Rd, Newmanstown, PA 17073
- Views: 215
- List price: $499,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,056
- Price per square foot: $242.70
#24. 2005 Yordys Bridge Rd, Annville, PA 17003
- Views: 201
- List price: $99,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,088
- Price per square foot: $47.84
#25. 116 W Washington Ave, Myerstown, PA 17067
- Views: 200
- List price: $340,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,858
- Price per square foot: $182.99
#26. 632 E Lehman St, Lebanon, PA 17046
- Views: 195
- List price: $220,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,016
- Price per square foot: $109.13
#27. 223 S Locust St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Views: 194
- List price: $259,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,404
- Price per square foot: $184.47
#28. 914 E Cherry St, Palmyra, PA 17078
- Views: 192
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,052
- Price per square foot: $170.57
#29. 21 Mount Lebanon Dr, Lebanon, PA 17046
- Views: 185
- List price: $32,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 561
- Price per square foot: $57.04
#30. 228 Cumberland St, Lebanon, PA 17042
- Views: 185
- List price: $300,000
- Beds: 9 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,798
- Price per square foot: $51.74
