The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pittsburgh

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pittsburgh metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 1600 Coursin St, Mckeesport, PA 15132

- Views: 1,362

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#2. 19 Thornwood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

- Views: 1,147

- List price: $675,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,644

- Price per square foot: $255.30

#3. 211 Outlook Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

- Views: 1,030

- List price: $744,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,055

- Price per square foot: $243.83

#4. 11505 Clematis Blvd, Penn Hills, PA 15235

- Views: 1,014

- List price: $199,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,552

- Price per square foot: $128.80

#5. 2524 Brandt School Rd, Franklin Park, PA 15090

- Views: 975

- List price: $400,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,052

- Price per square foot: $194.93

#6. 792 Beechland St, Homestead, PA 15120

- Views: 900

- List price: $100,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,264

- Price per square foot: $79.11

#7. 165 Ridge Ave, Mccandless, PA 15237

- Views: 881

- List price: $535,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,508

- Price per square foot: $213.32

#8. 5209 Penn Ave, Garfield, PA 15224

- Views: 860

- List price: $575,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,108

- Price per square foot: $272.77

#9. 135 Kensington Dr, Ohio Twp, PA 15237

- Views: 851

- List price: $369,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,664

- Price per square foot: $222.30

#10. 26 Churchill Rd, Churchill Boro, PA 15235

- Views: 851

- List price: $349,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#11. 1266 High St, Spring Garden, PA 15212

- Views: 828

- List price: $7,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 855

- Price per square foot: $8.19

#12. 223 7th St, Aspinwall, PA 15215

- Views: 828

- List price: $700,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,584

- Price per square foot: $270.90

#13. 134 Kirk Ave, Carrick, PA 15227

- Views: 814

- List price: $159,400

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400

- Price per square foot: $66.42

#14. 5340 Pocusset St, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217

- Views: 772

- List price: $550,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,962

- Price per square foot: $280.33

#15. 625 Virginia Avenue, Ext O'Hara, PA 15215

- Views: 771

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,076

- Price per square foot: $192.20

#16. 420, Denniston Shadyside, PA 15206

- Views: 738

- List price: $1,250,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,607

- Price per square foot: $346.55

#17. 4928 Sciota St, Bloomfield, PA 15224

- Views: 725

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,084

- Price per square foot: $119.96

#18. 809 Mount Pleasant Rd, Pine Twp - Nal, PA 16046

- Views: 722

- List price: $4,600,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,310

- Price per square foot: $629.27

#19. 112 Seville, Ross Twp, PA 15214

- Views: 718

- List price: $350,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#20. 9745, Lindsay Mccandless, PA 15237

- Views: 714

- List price: $635,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,227

- Price per square foot: $285.14

#21. 3083 Aljean Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102

- Views: 714

- List price: $199,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

#22. 2132 Sarah St, # 207 South Side, PA 15203

- Views: 708

- List price: $875,000

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,300

- Price per square foot: $380.43

#23. 1515 Manor Ave, Mckeesport, PA 15132

- Views: 704

- List price: $89,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,232

- Price per square foot: $40.28

#24. 2307 Mount Royal Blvd, Shaler, PA 15116

- Views: 702

- List price: $399,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,024

- Price per square foot: $197.58

#25. 2945 Perrysville Ave, Observatory Hill, PA 15214

- Views: 691

- List price: $399,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,265

- Price per square foot: $176.16

#26. 1418 Reuben St, Brighton Heights, PA 15212

- Views: 665

- List price: $309,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,440

- Price per square foot: $215.21

#27. 115 Lexington Dr, Peters Twp, PA 15317

- Views: 656

- List price: $735,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,576

- Price per square foot: $160.62

#28. 900 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010

- Views: 651

- List price: $82,500

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,137

- Price per square foot: $26.30

#29. 182 Inglewood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228

- Views: 650

- List price: $539,000

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,086

- Price per square foot: $258.39

#30. 151 Mcintyre Rd, Ross Twp, PA 15237

- Views: 644

- List price: $365,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,514

- Price per square foot: $241.08

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.