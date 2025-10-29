The 30 most popular homes for sale in Pittsburgh

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Pittsburgh metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 1600 Coursin St, Mckeesport, PA 15132
- Views: 1,362
- List price: $149,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 1600 Coursin St, Mckeesport, PA 15132 on Redfin.com
#2. 19 Thornwood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
- Views: 1,147
- List price: $675,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,644
- Price per square foot: $255.30
- See 19 Thornwood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 on Redfin.com
#3. 211 Outlook Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
- Views: 1,030
- List price: $744,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 3,055
- Price per square foot: $243.83
- See 211 Outlook Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 on Redfin.com
#4. 11505 Clematis Blvd, Penn Hills, PA 15235
- Views: 1,014
- List price: $199,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,552
- Price per square foot: $128.80
- See 11505 Clematis Blvd, Penn Hills, PA 15235 on Redfin.com
#5. 2524 Brandt School Rd, Franklin Park, PA 15090
- Views: 975
- List price: $400,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,052
- Price per square foot: $194.93
- See 2524 Brandt School Rd, Franklin Park, PA 15090 on Redfin.com
#6. 792 Beechland St, Homestead, PA 15120
- Views: 900
- List price: $100,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,264
- Price per square foot: $79.11
- See 792 Beechland St, Homestead, PA 15120 on Redfin.com
#7. 165 Ridge Ave, Mccandless, PA 15237
- Views: 881
- List price: $535,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,508
- Price per square foot: $213.32
- See 165 Ridge Ave, Mccandless, PA 15237 on Redfin.com
#8. 5209 Penn Ave, Garfield, PA 15224
- Views: 860
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,108
- Price per square foot: $272.77
- See 5209 Penn Ave, Garfield, PA 15224 on Redfin.com
#9. 135 Kensington Dr, Ohio Twp, PA 15237
- Views: 851
- List price: $369,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,664
- Price per square foot: $222.30
- See 135 Kensington Dr, Ohio Twp, PA 15237 on Redfin.com
#10. 26 Churchill Rd, Churchill Boro, PA 15235
- Views: 851
- List price: $349,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 26 Churchill Rd, Churchill Boro, PA 15235 on Redfin.com
#11. 1266 High St, Spring Garden, PA 15212
- Views: 828
- List price: $7,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 855
- Price per square foot: $8.19
- See 1266 High St, Spring Garden, PA 15212 on Redfin.com
#12. 223 7th St, Aspinwall, PA 15215
- Views: 828
- List price: $700,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,584
- Price per square foot: $270.90
- See 223 7th St, Aspinwall, PA 15215 on Redfin.com
#13. 134 Kirk Ave, Carrick, PA 15227
- Views: 814
- List price: $159,400
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $66.42
- See 134 Kirk Ave, Carrick, PA 15227 on Redfin.com
#14. 5340 Pocusset St, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217
- Views: 772
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,962
- Price per square foot: $280.33
- See 5340 Pocusset St, Squirrel Hill, PA 15217 on Redfin.com
#15. 625 Virginia Avenue, Ext O'Hara, PA 15215
- Views: 771
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,076
- Price per square foot: $192.20
- See 625 Virginia Avenue, Ext O'Hara, PA 15215 on Redfin.com
#16. 420, Denniston Shadyside, PA 15206
- Views: 738
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,607
- Price per square foot: $346.55
- See 420, Denniston Shadyside, PA 15206 on Redfin.com
#17. 4928 Sciota St, Bloomfield, PA 15224
- Views: 725
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,084
- Price per square foot: $119.96
- See 4928 Sciota St, Bloomfield, PA 15224 on Redfin.com
#18. 809 Mount Pleasant Rd, Pine Twp - Nal, PA 16046
- Views: 722
- List price: $4,600,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,310
- Price per square foot: $629.27
- See 809 Mount Pleasant Rd, Pine Twp - Nal, PA 16046 on Redfin.com
#19. 112 Seville, Ross Twp, PA 15214
- Views: 718
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 112 Seville, Ross Twp, PA 15214 on Redfin.com
#20. 9745, Lindsay Mccandless, PA 15237
- Views: 714
- List price: $635,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,227
- Price per square foot: $285.14
- See 9745, Lindsay Mccandless, PA 15237 on Redfin.com
#21. 3083 Aljean Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102
- Views: 714
- List price: $199,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
- See 3083 Aljean Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 on Redfin.com
#22. 2132 Sarah St, # 207 South Side, PA 15203
- Views: 708
- List price: $875,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,300
- Price per square foot: $380.43
- See 2132 Sarah St, # 207 South Side, PA 15203 on Redfin.com
#23. 1515 Manor Ave, Mckeesport, PA 15132
- Views: 704
- List price: $89,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,232
- Price per square foot: $40.28
- See 1515 Manor Ave, Mckeesport, PA 15132 on Redfin.com
#24. 2307 Mount Royal Blvd, Shaler, PA 15116
- Views: 702
- List price: $399,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,024
- Price per square foot: $197.58
- See 2307 Mount Royal Blvd, Shaler, PA 15116 on Redfin.com
#25. 2945 Perrysville Ave, Observatory Hill, PA 15214
- Views: 691
- List price: $399,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,265
- Price per square foot: $176.16
- See 2945 Perrysville Ave, Observatory Hill, PA 15214 on Redfin.com
#26. 1418 Reuben St, Brighton Heights, PA 15212
- Views: 665
- List price: $309,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $215.21
- See 1418 Reuben St, Brighton Heights, PA 15212 on Redfin.com
#27. 115 Lexington Dr, Peters Twp, PA 15317
- Views: 656
- List price: $735,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 4,576
- Price per square foot: $160.62
- See 115 Lexington Dr, Peters Twp, PA 15317 on Redfin.com
#28. 900 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010
- Views: 651
- List price: $82,500
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,137
- Price per square foot: $26.30
- See 900 8th Ave, Beaver Falls, PA 15010 on Redfin.com
#29. 182 Inglewood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228
- Views: 650
- List price: $539,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,086
- Price per square foot: $258.39
- See 182 Inglewood Dr, Mt. Lebanon, PA 15228 on Redfin.com
#30. 151 Mcintyre Rd, Ross Twp, PA 15237
- Views: 644
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,514
- Price per square foot: $241.08
- See 151 Mcintyre Rd, Ross Twp, PA 15237 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.