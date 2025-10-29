The 30 most popular homes for sale in Scranton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.

To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Scranton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.

#1. 10 Apache Dr, Shickshinny, PA 18655

- Views: 483

- List price: $509,999

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,291

- Price per square foot: $222.61

- See 10 Apache Dr, Shickshinny, PA 18655 on Redfin.com

#2. 34 Plank Rd, Clifton, PA 18424

- Views: 460

- List price: $180,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,644

- Price per square foot: $109.49

- See 34 Plank Rd, Clifton, PA 18424 on Redfin.com

#3. 218 Moyallen St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701

- Views: 453

- List price: $140,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 940

- Price per square foot: $148.94

- See 218 Moyallen St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701 on Redfin.com

#4. 1718 Rear Wayne Ave, Scranton, PA 18508

- Views: 437

- List price: $164,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $126.85

- See 1718 Rear Wayne Ave, Scranton, PA 18508 on Redfin.com

#5. 991 N Sumner Ave, Unit 1/2 L 13 Scranton, PA 18504

- Views: 431

- List price: $224,500

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,740

- Price per square foot: $129.02

- See 991 N Sumner Ave, Unit 1/2 L 13 Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

#6. 479 Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707

- Views: 404

- List price: $329,900

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,886

- Price per square foot: $114.31

- See 479 Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707 on Redfin.com

#7. 327 N Main St, Archbald, PA 18403

- Views: 400

- List price: $85,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,010

- Price per square foot: $84.16

- See 327 N Main St, Archbald, PA 18403 on Redfin.com

#8. 456 Blackman St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

- Views: 389

- List price: $149,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500

- Price per square foot: $99.33

- See 456 Blackman St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 on Redfin.com

#9. 416 Electric St, Scranton, PA 18509

- Views: 385

- List price: $111,999

- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,006

- Price per square foot: $111.33

- See 416 Electric St, Scranton, PA 18509 on Redfin.com

#10. 500 Seymour Ave, Scranton, PA 18505

- Views: 382

- List price: $204,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,500

- Price per square foot: $81.60

- See 500 Seymour Ave, Scranton, PA 18505 on Redfin.com

#11. 7840 Blue Ridge Trail Trl, Mountaintop, PA 18707

- Views: 360

- List price: $204,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,100

- Price per square foot: $186.27

- See 7840 Blue Ridge Trail Trl, Mountaintop, PA 18707 on Redfin.com

#12. 2352 Newton Ransom Blvd, Ransom Township, PA 18411

- Views: 343

- List price: $389,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,910

- Price per square foot: $133.99

- See 2352 Newton Ransom Blvd, Ransom Township, PA 18411 on Redfin.com

#13. 849 Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702

- Views: 331

- List price: $149,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 1,300

- Price per square foot: $115.31

- See 849 Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702 on Redfin.com

#14. 29 Covington Lake Dr, Covington Twp, PA 18424

- Views: 318

- List price: $475,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,425

- Price per square foot: $195.88

- See 29 Covington Lake Dr, Covington Twp, PA 18424 on Redfin.com

#15. 1203 Acker Ave, Scranton, PA 18504

- Views: 317

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120

- Price per square foot: $58.04

- See 1203 Acker Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

#16. 1509 Division St, Scranton, PA 18504

- Views: 308

- List price: $65,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available

- Price per square foot: not available

- See 1509 Division St, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

#17. 526 South St, Avoca, PA 18641

- Views: 296

- List price: $129,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,278

- Price per square foot: $57.02

- See 526 South St, Avoca, PA 18641 on Redfin.com

#18. 299 Sususquehanns Ave, Exeter, PA 18643

- Views: 291

- List price: $325,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,800

- Price per square foot: $85.53

- See 299 Sususquehanns Ave, Exeter, PA 18643 on Redfin.com

#19. 668 Mary St, Scranton, PA 18508

- Views: 286

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,370

- Price per square foot: $153.28

- See 668 Mary St, Scranton, PA 18508 on Redfin.com

#20. 1325 Olive St, Scranton, PA 18510

- Views: 285

- List price: $139,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,881

- Price per square foot: $73.90

- See 1325 Olive St, Scranton, PA 18510 on Redfin.com

#21. 80 Spring St, Carbondale, PA 18407

- Views: 282

- List price: $169,900

- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,814

- Price per square foot: $60.38

- See 80 Spring St, Carbondale, PA 18407 on Redfin.com

#22. 452 3rd Street St, Blakely, PA 18447

- Views: 277

- List price: $245,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900

- Price per square foot: $128.95

- See 452 3rd Street St, Blakely, PA 18447 on Redfin.com

#23. 525 1/2 Pleasant Ave, Scranton, PA 18504

- Views: 271

- List price: $135,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,220

- Price per square foot: $110.66

- See 525 1/2 Pleasant Ave, Scranton, PA 18504 on Redfin.com

#24. 15 Manhattan St, Ashley, PA 18706

- Views: 270

- List price: $159,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,199

- Price per square foot: $133.36

- See 15 Manhattan St, Ashley, PA 18706 on Redfin.com

#25. 65 E Overbrook Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708

- Views: 269

- List price: $254,000

- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,150

- Price per square foot: $118.14

- See 65 E Overbrook Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708 on Redfin.com

#26. 113 Jackson Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708

- Views: 269

- List price: $619,900

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,824

- Price per square foot: $219.51

- See 113 Jackson Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708 on Redfin.com

#27. 102 Apple Valley Cir, Unit L 13 Clarks Summit, PA 18411

- Views: 269

- List price: $599,900

- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,074

- Price per square foot: $147.25

- See 102 Apple Valley Cir, Unit L 13 Clarks Summit, PA 18411 on Redfin.com

#28. 809 W Lackawanna Ave, Dickson City, PA 18519

- Views: 268

- List price: $250,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,650

- Price per square foot: $151.52

- See 809 W Lackawanna Ave, Dickson City, PA 18519 on Redfin.com

#29. 146 Courtright St, Pringle, PA 18704

- Views: 266

- List price: $169,500

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,150

- Price per square foot: $147.39

- See 146 Courtright St, Pringle, PA 18704 on Redfin.com

#30. 270 Miller St, Luzerne, PA 18709

- Views: 266

- List price: $210,000

- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,618

- Price per square foot: $129.79

- See 270 Miller St, Luzerne, PA 18709 on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.