The 30 most popular homes for sale in Scranton

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Scranton metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 10 Apache Dr, Shickshinny, PA 18655
- Views: 483
- List price: $509,999
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,291
- Price per square foot: $222.61
#2. 34 Plank Rd, Clifton, PA 18424
- Views: 460
- List price: $180,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,644
- Price per square foot: $109.49
#3. 218 Moyallen St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701
- Views: 453
- List price: $140,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 940
- Price per square foot: $148.94
#4. 1718 Rear Wayne Ave, Scranton, PA 18508
- Views: 437
- List price: $164,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $126.85
#5. 991 N Sumner Ave, Unit 1/2 L 13 Scranton, PA 18504
- Views: 431
- List price: $224,500
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,740
- Price per square foot: $129.02
#6. 479 Main Rd, Mountain Top, PA 18707
- Views: 404
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,886
- Price per square foot: $114.31
#7. 327 N Main St, Archbald, PA 18403
- Views: 400
- List price: $85,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,010
- Price per square foot: $84.16
#8. 456 Blackman St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- Views: 389
- List price: $149,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $99.33
#9. 416 Electric St, Scranton, PA 18509
- Views: 385
- List price: $111,999
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,006
- Price per square foot: $111.33
#10. 500 Seymour Ave, Scranton, PA 18505
- Views: 382
- List price: $204,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,500
- Price per square foot: $81.60
#11. 7840 Blue Ridge Trail Trl, Mountaintop, PA 18707
- Views: 360
- List price: $204,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,100
- Price per square foot: $186.27
#12. 2352 Newton Ransom Blvd, Ransom Township, PA 18411
- Views: 343
- List price: $389,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,910
- Price per square foot: $133.99
#13. 849 Franklin St, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
- Views: 331
- List price: $149,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.25 | Square feet: 1,300
- Price per square foot: $115.31
#14. 29 Covington Lake Dr, Covington Twp, PA 18424
- Views: 318
- List price: $475,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,425
- Price per square foot: $195.88
#15. 1203 Acker Ave, Scranton, PA 18504
- Views: 317
- List price: $65,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,120
- Price per square foot: $58.04
#16. 1509 Division St, Scranton, PA 18504
- Views: 308
- List price: $65,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: not available
- Price per square foot: not available
#17. 526 South St, Avoca, PA 18641
- Views: 296
- List price: $129,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.75 | Square feet: 2,278
- Price per square foot: $57.02
#18. 299 Sususquehanns Ave, Exeter, PA 18643
- Views: 291
- List price: $325,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,800
- Price per square foot: $85.53
#19. 668 Mary St, Scranton, PA 18508
- Views: 286
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,370
- Price per square foot: $153.28
#20. 1325 Olive St, Scranton, PA 18510
- Views: 285
- List price: $139,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,881
- Price per square foot: $73.90
#21. 80 Spring St, Carbondale, PA 18407
- Views: 282
- List price: $169,900
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 2.25 | Square feet: 2,814
- Price per square foot: $60.38
#22. 452 3rd Street St, Blakely, PA 18447
- Views: 277
- List price: $245,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,900
- Price per square foot: $128.95
#23. 525 1/2 Pleasant Ave, Scranton, PA 18504
- Views: 271
- List price: $135,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,220
- Price per square foot: $110.66
#24. 15 Manhattan St, Ashley, PA 18706
- Views: 270
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,199
- Price per square foot: $133.36
#25. 65 E Overbrook Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708
- Views: 269
- List price: $254,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,150
- Price per square foot: $118.14
#26. 113 Jackson Rd, Shavertown, PA 18708
- Views: 269
- List price: $619,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $219.51
#27. 102 Apple Valley Cir, Unit L 13 Clarks Summit, PA 18411
- Views: 269
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,074
- Price per square foot: $147.25
#28. 809 W Lackawanna Ave, Dickson City, PA 18519
- Views: 268
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,650
- Price per square foot: $151.52
#29. 146 Courtright St, Pringle, PA 18704
- Views: 266
- List price: $169,500
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,150
- Price per square foot: $147.39
#30. 270 Miller St, Luzerne, PA 18709
- Views: 266
- List price: $210,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,618
- Price per square foot: $129.79
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.