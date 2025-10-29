The 30 most popular homes for sale in State College

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the State College metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 619 Mckee St, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 264
- List price: $2,100,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,367
- Price per square foot: $623.70
- See 619 Mckee St, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#2. 936 Taylor St, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 218
- List price: $519,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,400
- Price per square foot: $216.25
- See 936 Taylor St, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#3. 212 Seneca Cir, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 209
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,363
- Price per square foot: $133.81
- See 212 Seneca Cir, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#4. 169 Sandy Ridge Rd, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 205
- List price: $639,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 3,756
- Price per square foot: $170.37
- See 169 Sandy Ridge Rd, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#5. 257 Oakwood Ave, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 192
- List price: $219,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,848
- Price per square foot: $118.99
- See 257 Oakwood Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#6. 107 E Sycamore St, Snow Shoe, PA 16874
- Views: 183
- List price: $74,900
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 800
- Price per square foot: $93.63
- See 107 E Sycamore St, Snow Shoe, PA 16874 on Redfin.com
#7. 212 Thickhead Mountain Rd, Centre Hall, PA 16828
- Views: 169
- List price: $167,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,258
- Price per square foot: $132.75
- See 212 Thickhead Mountain Rd, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com
#8. 108 Grandview Rd, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 163
- List price: $244,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,145
- Price per square foot: $114.17
- See 108 Grandview Rd, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#9. 128 Colonial Ct, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 156
- List price: $519,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,704
- Price per square foot: $140.36
- See 128 Colonial Ct, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#10. 1209 Mayberry Ln, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 152
- List price: $449,209
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,242
- Price per square foot: $200.36
- See 1209 Mayberry Ln, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#11. 135 Indian Hill Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827
- Views: 141
- List price: $339,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,796
- Price per square foot: $189.25
- See 135 Indian Hill Rd, Boalsburg, PA 16827 on Redfin.com
#12. 458 E College Ave, # 614 State College, PA 16801
- Views: 133
- List price: $260,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 575
- Price per square foot: $452.17
- See 458 E College Ave, # 614 State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#13. 133 Lincoln Ave, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 133
- List price: $319,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,996
- Price per square foot: $159.82
- See 133 Lincoln Ave, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#14. 313 Greens Valley Rd, Centre Hall, PA 16828
- Views: 130
- List price: $99,000
- Beds: 1 | Baths: 0.5 | Square feet: 1,280
- Price per square foot: $77.34
- See 313 Greens Valley Rd, Centre Hall, PA 16828 on Redfin.com
#15. 3291 Shellers Bnd # 733, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 128
- List price: $450,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,998
- Price per square foot: $225.23
- See 3291 Shellers Bnd # 733, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#16. 80 Doe Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870
- Views: 127
- List price: $449,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,088
- Price per square foot: $215.47
- See 80 Doe Dr, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com
#17. 861 Willard St, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 126
- List price: $575,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 2,750
- Price per square foot: $209.09
- See 861 Willard St, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#18. 416 E Irvin Ave, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 124
- List price: $689,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,910
- Price per square foot: $236.77
- See 416 E Irvin Ave, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#19. 151 Travis Rd, Howard, PA 16841
- Views: 120
- List price: $350,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 2,092
- Price per square foot: $167.30
- See 151 Travis Rd, Howard, PA 16841 on Redfin.com
#20. 2292 Oak Leaf Dr, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 120
- List price: $820,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 4,313
- Price per square foot: $190.12
- See 2292 Oak Leaf Dr, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#21. 805 Stratford Drive Dr, # 8 State College, PA 16801
- Views: 117
- List price: $219,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 996
- Price per square foot: $219.88
- See 805 Stratford Drive Dr, # 8 State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#22. 157 Hartswick Ave, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 117
- List price: $659,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,871
- Price per square foot: $229.54
- See 157 Hartswick Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#23. 505 Hillcrest Ave, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 114
- List price: $1,250,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 4.5 | Square feet: 5,291
- Price per square foot: $236.25
- See 505 Hillcrest Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#24. 121 Washington Pl, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 111
- List price: $329,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,012
- Price per square foot: $163.52
- See 121 Washington Pl, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#25. 237 E Bishop St, Bellefonte, PA 16823
- Views: 101
- List price: $159,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,968
- Price per square foot: $81.25
- See 237 E Bishop St, Bellefonte, PA 16823 on Redfin.com
#26. 111 Wildernest Ln, Port Matilda, PA 16870
- Views: 96
- List price: $560,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,668
- Price per square foot: $209.90
- See 111 Wildernest Ln, Port Matilda, PA 16870 on Redfin.com
#27. 75 Emma Ct, Boalsburg, PA 16827
- Views: 96
- List price: $599,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 3,309
- Price per square foot: $181.29
- See 75 Emma Ct, Boalsburg, PA 16827 on Redfin.com
#28. 465 Hillcrest Ave, State College, PA 16803
- Views: 94
- List price: $849,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 4 | Square feet: 2,830
- Price per square foot: $300.00
- See 465 Hillcrest Ave, State College, PA 16803 on Redfin.com
#29. 140 Pepperberry Ln, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 94
- List price: $1,245,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5 | Square feet: 4,318
- Price per square foot: $288.33
- See 140 Pepperberry Ln, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
#30. 1178 Westerly Pkwy, State College, PA 16801
- Views: 93
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,508
- Price per square foot: $198.87
- See 1178 Westerly Pkwy, State College, PA 16801 on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.