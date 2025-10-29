The 30 most popular homes for sale in Williamsport

People love looking at homes—whether they're seriously searching for their next place or just daydreaming about what could be. Even though the current housing market is difficult, browsing is a well-established pastime and often on people's daily social media rotation.
To see which listings have caught the most attention lately, Redfin Real Estate analyzed the most-viewed homes for sale in the Williamsport metro over the past 30 days. From fixer-uppers to move-in-ready dream homes, these listings had that "it" factor. Note: Listings were active on Redfin as of October 27, 2025; square footage was approximated.
#1. 915 1st Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 328
- List price: $89,000
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,485
- Price per square foot: $35.81
#2. 350 Lincoln Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 251
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,816
- Price per square foot: $159.64
#3. 128 Dogwood Ridge Rd, Montgomery, PA 17752
- Views: 241
- List price: $449,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,371
- Price per square foot: $189.37
#4. 1162 Cemetery Rd, Muncy, PA 17756
- Views: 235
- List price: $140,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,564
- Price per square foot: $89.51
#5. 61 Roderick Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 187
- List price: $309,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,859
- Price per square foot: $166.70
#6. 328 Rosser Ln, Williamsport, PA 17702
- Views: 180
- List price: $347,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,758
- Price per square foot: $126.14
#7. 1235 Pleasant Stream Rd, Trout Run, PA 17771
- Views: 173
- List price: $120,000
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 0.5 | Square feet: 1,130
- Price per square foot: $106.19
#8. 1715 Clarion Dr, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 163
- List price: $329,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,468
- Price per square foot: $133.67
#9. 8565 Rose Valley Rd, Trout Run, PA 17771
- Views: 152
- List price: $279,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,649
- Price per square foot: $169.74
#10. 140 Bittners Park Rd, # 44 Trout Run, PA 17771
- Views: 150
- List price: $77,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,680
- Price per square foot: $45.83
#11. 98 Bush Hollow Rd, Muncy, PA 17756
- Views: 145
- List price: $299,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,967
- Price per square foot: $152.47
#12. 2857 Four Mile Dr, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Views: 144
- List price: $229,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,788
- Price per square foot: $128.58
#13. 77 E Houston Ave, Montgomery, PA 17752
- Views: 144
- List price: $329,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 1,988
- Price per square foot: $165.49
#14. 2021 W Side Rd, Jersey Shore, PA 17740
- Views: 144
- List price: $250,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 2,642
- Price per square foot: $94.63
#15. 320 Carpenters Ln, Pennsdale, PA 17756
- Views: 143
- List price: $550,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 4,583
- Price per square foot: $120.01
#16. 1144 Route 87 Hwy, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Views: 141
- List price: $284,900
- Beds: 5 | Baths: 1.5 | Square feet: 1,920
- Price per square foot: $148.39
#17. 961 Baker Hill Rd, Hughesville, PA 17737
- Views: 134
- List price: $365,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,552
- Price per square foot: $143.03
#18. 18 Ridgedale Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 131
- List price: $249,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,028
- Price per square foot: $123.22
#19. 1818 Hidden Valley Dr, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Views: 129
- List price: $390,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 2,178
- Price per square foot: $179.06
#20. 5074 Cogan House Rd, Trout Run, PA 17771
- Views: 125
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 2 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,112
- Price per square foot: $137.26
#21. 860 Vallamont Dr, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 124
- List price: $898,000
- Beds: 6 | Baths: 5.5 | Square feet: 7,778
- Price per square foot: $115.45
#22. 2031 Linwood Ave, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 123
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 913
- Price per square foot: $251.92
#23. 413 Old Us Hwy, 220 Jersey Shore, PA 17740
- Views: 121
- List price: $215,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 2,134
- Price per square foot: $100.75
#24. 4234 Northway Rd, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Views: 120
- List price: $289,900
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3 | Square feet: 2,324
- Price per square foot: $124.74
#25. 2726 Lincoln Dr, Montoursville, PA 17754
- Views: 119
- List price: $275,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2.5 | Square feet: 1,728
- Price per square foot: $159.14
#26. 5914 S, Us-220 Linden, PA 17744
- Views: 115
- List price: $158,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,440
- Price per square foot: $110.35
#27. 9 Round Hill Rd, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 113
- List price: $230,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,500
- Price per square foot: $153.33
#28. 112 Deer View Rd, Unityville, PA 17774
- Views: 113
- List price: $380,000
- Beds: 4 | Baths: 3.5 | Square feet: 3,312
- Price per square foot: $114.73
#29. 104 Laurel Run Cir, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 112
- List price: $165,000
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 1 | Square feet: 1,274
- Price per square foot: $129.51
#30. 2106 Sheridan St, Williamsport, PA 17701
- Views: 111
- List price: $259,900
- Beds: 3 | Baths: 2 | Square feet: 1,448
- Price per square foot: $179.49
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.