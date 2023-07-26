News

4 hurt in PRT bus crash downtown

By WPXI.com News Staff

PITTSBURGH — Four passengers were hurt when a Pittsburgh Regional Transit bus and a vehicle crashed downtown.

The crash, involving the 61B-Braddock-Swissvale bus, happened on Sixth Avenue between Centre and Fifth avenues at around 11:20 a.m. Wednesday, according to a PRT spokesman.

The injuries to all four people are believed to be minor. They were taken to UPMC Mercy Hospital.

Initial reports indicate the private vehicle made a turn from the wrong lane, the spokesman said.

