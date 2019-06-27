4-month-old baby has already been to all 50 states

Evelyn Woods is not even 5 months old, but she's traveled more of the United States than most of us probably ever will.
She landed in Alaska with her parents Friday, officially checking off all 50 states from her list.
Evelyn's parents, Jenna and Ryan Woods, wanted family members across the country to meet their daughter so they bought a recreational vehicle and hit the road. They say that if Evelyn were like other babies, they couldn't have reached their goal.
Even though the family has seen all 50 states, the Woodses feel like there is still more to see.
The Woodses are already planning their next cross-country road trip where they hope to spend more time in each state.
Philadelphia, Pennsylvania left us feelin’ patriotic and also full of Philly Cheesesteaks 🤪 The Liberty Bell, Independence Hall and the Philadelphia Museum of Art made up our tour of the city! We were able to catch the sunset over the skyline, too, which was beautiful. We didn’t get a chance to post this due to some cellular issues we were having, but here’s a few of our favorite shots! Flashback Friday to our 22nd state, 28 to go. Meet Evelyn Rose. She’s visiting all 50 states before her 5th month birthday. We’re trying to show that you don’t have to give up your dreams after you have kids. Follow along our journey as we show you America!
NBC
