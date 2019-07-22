  • 5-year-old girl slips, hangs for her life from fifth-floor window until rescued

    Updated:

    GANZHOU CITY, China - A 5-year-old girl in eastern China was rescued after falling through the bars of a fifth-floor window.

    She slipped through the protective bars on the window ledge of the seven-story building, and was hanging for about 10 minutes before being rescued by firefighters.

    TRENDING NOW:

    The door was locked inside the apartment and firemen could not open it.

    The firefighters divided into two groups to rescue the little girl, one group descending from the top of the building and the other breaking the door from the outside.

    The girl got stuck when her mother went out to buy food.

     

    NBC

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories