79-year-old Ohio woman sentenced to jail for feeding stray cats

A cat controversy in Ohio.
A 79-year-old woman is in trouble for feeding stray cats.
Now, she's going to have to spend time in jail because of it.
Nancy Segula lives on Havana Road in Garfield Heights.
Segula says the cats started showing up on her back porch.
"I would always feed them and take care of them because I was worried about them and I'm a cat lover." says segula. "And then, once my neighbors around here started being unhappy about it, then they called the animal warden."
Nancy got her first citation in 2017, and since accrued four more.
But her latest citation required her to appear before Magistrate Jeffrey Short last week, who sentenced her to 10 days in the Cuyahoga County Jail.
In Garfield Heights, it is illegal to feed stray dogs and cats under ordinance 505.23.
Segula is supposed to report to jail on August 11th.
