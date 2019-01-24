0 80+ birds rescued from man's one-bedroom apartment

RANCHO BERNARDO, Calif. - Some people love having birds as pets, but in certain conditions. Animal activists say there is such a thing as too much.

More than 80 birds were rescued from a California man's one bedroom apartment Wednesday morning. They were all cockatiels.

"It is a bird hoarding situation. It's not a clean situation," Sgt. Laurel Monreal of the San Diego Humane Society told KFMB.

Because of the unsanitary and possibly dangerous conditions, San Diego Humane Society officers had to don protective gear to seize the cockatiels from the one-bedroom apartment.

They were found flying freely around, but confined primarily to two rooms of the apartment. "We understand they don't handle stress well. We want to do the best by them that we can," said Monreal.

Each bird was carefully captured and individually boxed up to be evaluated for any medical problems. Initially, they were looked at by an on-site vet primarily checking for infectious diseases, nutritional and metabolic disturbances.

The apartment's tenant, who some neighbors say may have been breeding the birds in his unit for years, was detained and questioned. He will be evaluated by a team of health experts.

One neighbor said the alleged bird hoarder has had a checkered history of hassling other residents. "When he introduced himself to me, I said, 'Oh, you're Robert the bird man and he got all insulted or he got his panties in a twist," she said.



CNN/KFMB