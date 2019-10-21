0 83-year-old woman attacked by two dogs

PLYMOUTH, Pa. - Marge Scott, 83, will never forget the panic she felt Tuesday afternoon. Scott was leaving her house to go out to her car when two pit bulls came dashing down Girard Street in Plymouth.

One of the dogs bit Scott, leaving her with two puncture marks on her knee along with other bites on her thigh and calf.

"I had to crawl on my hands and knees to get into my house and thank God my neighbor came for lunch and she shooed the dogs off so I could get in," Scott told WBRE.



TRENDING NOW:

Today, Scott said she's afraid to step outside of her home.

"I know I lost a lot of blood. It was all over my steps and everything. I'm in fear of going out, because I have to do all the errands myself," said Scott.

Scott said she wants to thank everyone involved with helping her, knowing it could have ended much worse.

"I want to thank all the people that helped me, I was never so lucky. I'm just so glad. And I have a disabled husband, and I am his caretaker, so I got to get myself in shape."

Many questions remain about why the dogs were let loose and Scott is hoping the owners will take precautions to prevent this from happening again.

"I don't want to press any charges. I'm not that kind of a person. But I don't want to see anybody else get injured," she said.

Scott told WBRE she is hoping to get her stitches out next week and is just happy to be alive.

"So thankful. I'm just so thankful," she said.



CNN/WBRE