89-pound catfish caught by South Carolina man

WALLHALLA, S.C. - Larry Westmoreland has caught plenty of fish in his 70 years, but he'll be hard pressed to top the one he reeled in Saturday night.
While fishing on Lake Keowee, Westmoreland caught an 89-pound catfish using his own secret bait. It took him about 20 minutes to land the monster catch.
He says he was able to get the majority of the 49-inch-long fish into his net, but it took several attempts to actually get the fish into the boat.
"I knew I had a big fish but I didn't realize it was that big," Westmoreland told WYFF. "I was telling my wife when we woke up. I said, 'I caught the biggest fish of my life last night.'"
NBC/WYFF
