89-year-old Arizona woman climbs Mount Kilimanjaro, sets world record

    A Phoenix woman is back home after setting a world record as the oldest woman to climb Mount Kilimanjaro.

    Anne Lorimor, 89, got a big homecoming at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport on July 25, where she arrived on her flight back from Tanzania.

    The former university instructor says she's always loved hiking, but she's never been a professional climber.

    Still, the trip up and back down the tallest freestanding mountain in the world took her just nine days.

    Experts say you don't need a lot of technical skills to climb Kilimanjaro, but the biggest challenge is getting used to the high altitude, where oxygen is thinner.

    This isn't the first time Lorimor has climbed the mountain - she also climbed it four years ago, when she was 85 years old.

     

