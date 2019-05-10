0 9-year-old girl gets 'miracle' kidney transplant from her pastor

GREENWOOD, Ind. - A 9-year-old girl from Indiana needed a kidney transplant and she needed a miracle -- and it turns out, she actually got two of them.

"I was scared because I did not know what was going on," Alana Miller told WTHR. Alana was diagnosed with kidney disease three years ago. Two years ago, she found out she needed a transplant.

"I was in the hospital for a long time and it scared me," said Alana.

TRENDING NOW:

As Alana's health kept getting worse they did the best thing they could think of. They told their pastor.

"You just pray that the perfect donor will be found," said Jennie Miller, Alana's mother.

Chris McLaughlin did more than pray for the family. He got tested and all their prayers were answered. He was a match. McLaughlin called her with the good news.

"It was a phone call and I remember crying and he said, 'Jennie are you still there?' and I said, 'Yes, I just need a moment," said Miller.

"I heard silence for a little while and I was like 'Is everything OK?' and she's like, 'I'm just so thankful and overwhelmed,'" said McLaughlin.

But there was one catch.

"His kidney has been beautiful, is what they call it, but it was abnormally shaped," said Miller.

There was some consternation. Would an abnormal shaped kidney work for Alana? The doctor was in for a surprise.

"So when he actually put it into Alana to see how he would need to adjust it and rewire it, so to speak, it was the perfect fit. He didn't have to touch it. It was the perfect fit for her," said Miller.

As it turns out, McLaughlin's abnormal kidney was just what Alana needed. The doctor said it was as if the kidney had been designed for her.

"God had his hand in it for sure. It was amazing. Been praying for a long time for Alana to come out of this great. I think it is one more sign of God at work," said Seth Miller, Alana's father.

After three years of strict dieting, Alana was given the OK to buy anything she wanted at the cafeteria next door. She selected cookie dough ice cream and Cheetos. Divine intervention has never tasted so good.



NBC/WTHR