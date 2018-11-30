0 90-year-old spinning instructor rides hard

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - Bob Mendelsohn is the master of his spin studio. Not bound by the music of his generation, the thumping beats blasting out of the speakers help pace his class of decidedly younger students. At 90 years old, Mendelsohn is part inspiration and part drill sergeant.

Woe to the upstart who thinks this elderly instructor isn't ready to dispense a thrashing, especially if he sees you. "Some think, 'How does this guy ... I shouldn't be in here. I'm not going to get a workout.' And of course, that's all they need to do is to have that look. I play 'em hard," says Mendelsohn. "Life is hard."

TRENDING NOW:

It's his determination that keeps Mendelsohn enjoying the ride. He says he has been working since he was 10 years old. Quick in the saddle, but slow to brag, Mendelsohn compares resistance in the bike to some of the depression he has faced and powered out of. "The only way I've ever gotten through life is to keep doing things. That's the way I got through school and got through OCS and the Coast Guard."

He's a beast off the bike too, counting off 150 pushups without excuses.

"To move when you don't feel like moving because the greatest thrill you can get in life is knowing that you can face it," says Mendelsohn.



NBC/KSDK