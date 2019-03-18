90-year-old woman threatens to kill neighbor over leaves

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A squabble between neighbors in Tennessee reached a boiling point when one of them allegedly pulled a gun and threatened to kill the other.
Bessie Bowen walked out of jail, released on her own recognizance just hours after she was booked on some violent charges. The 90-year-old is accused of getting into an argument with her neighbor over some leaves in her yard.
Police say it escalated quickly when the grandmother grabbed a gun, aimed it at her neighbor and threatened to shoot. The neighbor told officers she captured it all on camera.
Another neighbor, who didn't want to be identified, told WREG "I never knew her to do nothing like that, though. I was kind of shocked... She always has been serious about her yard. I never had a problem with her. I never seen or heard about her doing anything like that."
The feud has been going on since at least last June, when the neighbor got an order of protection against Bowen.
Neighbors seem to be aware of the problems and hope they're resolved without anyone else going to jail.
Bowen was charged with aggravated assault and violation of an order of protection.
