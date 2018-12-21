95-year-old Santa reads to students at school he attended 90 years ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 95-year-old Santa Claus visited William Penn Elementary School to read to kids.
The man inside the Santa suit was Jack Hood. He first stepped foot inside the school 90 years ago in 1928, when he was just five years old.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pittsburgh Steelers JuJu Smith-Schuster goes undercover as Santa Claus
- Trump Administration tightening work requirements for food stamps
- Coroner called to Westmoreland Co. house fire
- VIDEO: Wolf says he's a realist on issue of recreational marijuana
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
He told KGET, "This is the first time I've been here for that 90 years and I just kind of wanted to come back and make the children happy, you know. So that was the reason I came back."
Hood attended William Penn Elementary until sixth grade and says he used to walk from his home two blocks away to make it to school.
CNN/KGET
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}