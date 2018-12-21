  • 95-year-old Santa reads to students at school he attended 90 years ago

    Updated:

    BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - A 95-year-old Santa Claus visited William Penn Elementary School to read to kids.

    The man inside the Santa suit was Jack Hood. He first stepped foot inside the school 90 years ago in 1928, when he was just five years old.

    TRENDING NOW:

    He told KGET, "This is the first time I've been here for that 90 years and I just kind of wanted to come back and make the children happy, you know. So that was the reason I came back."

    Hood attended William Penn Elementary until sixth grade and says he used to walk from his home two blocks away to make it to school.
     

     
     

    CNN/KGET

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories