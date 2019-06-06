0 97-year-old volunteer fixes books at his local library

MANHATTAN, Kan. - Library books get a lot of use, but that doesn't mean they have to be thrown away when they get damaged. One man at a Kansas library keeps those books looking new.

97-year-old Grant Poole is the library's master book mender

Each book that comes to his desk represents a new challenge. Some are more difficult than others.

"Some of them are really in bad shape and I have a little trouble with those, but I've never found a book that I couldn't mend. Maybe they throw those out, I don't know," Poole told KSNT.

He started volunteering at the library 37 years ago. After doing a variety of different jobs, he was given the task to take over mending the books. While it took him some time to learn, it's become a skill he's known for.

"He's learned a real skill to mend books and to help repair items in the collection that become worn through use. So he's really extended the life of many materials in this collection," said librarian Linda Knupp. "He never misses a day. He was here over 523 hours last year alone, so that's you know, that's a quarter time position, and he is always on time, he's always ready for the job,"

Poole said volunteering at the library not only gives him something to do, it helps keep him going.

"I'm 97 years old and I can hardly walk, but I can get up here and sit down on this nice chair and I'm in good shape," said Poole. "If I didn't have this, I'd be in bad shape, I know."

Poole's skill also makes him popular around the neighborhood. He said several people have asked him if he can repair their books.



CNN/KSNT