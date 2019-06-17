PITTSBURGH - Although it still has a steering wheel and pedals, Uber’s newest vehicle was specifically engineered and designed for a computer to drive.
After about three years of development with Volvo, Uber Technologies Inc. (NYSE:UBER) revealed its newest autonomous vehicle this week, moving away from the concept of retrofitting standard vehicles with self-driving technology.
