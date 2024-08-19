ABC News names longtime producer Karamehmedovic as network news division chief

NEW YORK — (AP) — Veteran producer Almin Karamehmedovic, who's been the top behind-the-scenes executive at “World News Tonight” since 2014, has been named ABC News president, the network announced on Monday.

He replaces Kim Godwin, who retired after three years in May.

Godwin faced some internal strife, in part, because she was an outsider: she came to ABC News from an executive role at CBS. Karamehmedovic, by contrast, has worked at ABC News since he was a freelance video editor based in London in 1998.

He covered many international stories for ABC News before moving to the U.S. in 2008 and taking over as executive producer of “Nightline.”

“Almin has devoted his career to ABC News, mastering every role and elevating excellence in journalism by connecting with viewers in a very meaningful and profound way,” said Debra O'Connell, the Disney News Group and Networks president who will be his boss.

The two leading network newscasts — David Muir's “World News Tonight” and “Good Morning America” — have both topped the network news ratings and it will be Karamehmedovic's job to maintain that.

Broadcast network news division presidents are among the most powerful positions in journalism, although their influence has faded in recent years with the attention paid to cable news networks and the more active role played by corporate overseers like O'Connell.

