    By: Tim Schooley  – Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Action Housing Inc. is all but fully committed to a redevelopment of the former Squirrel Hill Theater near the intersection of Foward and Murray Avenues.

    An affiliate of the nonprofit affordable housing development company recently closed on buying the closed movie theater, transaction records show, bringing a formal end to its long history as a theater as Action works with partner Brandywine Agency Inc. on pursuing a new six-story development expected to cost in the range of $27 million.

    According to property records with Allegheny County, an Action affiliate of Flats on Forward LP closed on building and the property for $2 million.

