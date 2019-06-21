PITTSBURGH - Action Housing Inc. is all but fully committed to a redevelopment of the former Squirrel Hill Theater near the intersection of Foward and Murray Avenues.
An affiliate of the nonprofit affordable housing development company recently closed on buying the closed movie theater, transaction records show, bringing a formal end to its long history as a theater as Action works with partner Brandywine Agency Inc. on pursuing a new six-story development expected to cost in the range of $27 million.
Related Headlines
According to property records with Allegheny County, an Action affiliate of Flats on Forward LP closed on building and the property for $2 million.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Pa. oil refinery on fire, closes Interstate 76
- Argument between neighbors ends with man shot, killed in Bethel Park
- Police records related to Latrobe woman's disappearance will stay sealed
- VIDEO: 37 people accused of being part of major drug trafficking organization
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}