Airborne car crashes into school bus

PEARL, Mississippi - Three people were injured when a car flew across a median and hit a school bus in Mississippi Thursday.
The crash was caught on camera.
According to police in Pearl, Mississippi, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving recklessly on an off-ramp and slid into a school bus and another car, causing the Camaro to flip.
TRENDING NOW:
- Authorities identify 1 of 2 bodies pulled from Pittsburgh rivers Thursday
- Dangerous ‘kissing bug' illness identified in Pennsylvania
- GoFundMe investigating after homeless man whose generosity went viral is back on streets
- VIDEO: Church abuse survivor meets with Bishop Zubik, talks to Channel 11
The wreck happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.
No children were on the school bus, but the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.
A mother and her child in a separate car were also taken to the hospital.
According to a witness, the driver of the Camaro, 24-year-old Erik Payton, was able to crawl out of the car and check on the other cars he hit.
Payton was arrested for not having insurance.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}