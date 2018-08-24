  • Airborne car crashes into school bus

    PEARL, Mississippi - Three people were injured when a car flew across a median and hit a school bus in Mississippi Thursday.

    The crash was caught on camera.

    According to police in Pearl, Mississippi, a Chevrolet Camaro was driving recklessly on an off-ramp and slid into a school bus and another car, causing the Camaro to flip.

    The wreck happened around 6:40 a.m. Thursday.

    No children were on the school bus, but the driver was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

    A mother and her child in a separate car were also taken to the hospital.

    According to a witness, the driver of the Camaro, 24-year-old Erik Payton, was able to crawl out of the car and check on the other cars he hit.

    Payton was arrested for not having insurance.

