  • Airlines have already collected $1.3 billion in baggage fees this year

    Updated:

    Baggage fees continue to be a big money maker for airlines. 

    U.S. airlines raked in $1.3 billion in baggage fees in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 billion during the same period last year, according to Department of Transportation data

    TRENDING NOW:

    Airline baggage fees have been on the rise, with four major U.S. airlines increasing fees last year.

    American Airlines made the most money off baggage fees; Southwest made the least. 
     

     

    COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories