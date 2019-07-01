Airlines have already collected $1.3 billion in baggage fees this year

Baggage fees continue to be a big money maker for airlines.
U.S. airlines raked in $1.3 billion in baggage fees in the first quarter of 2019, compared to $1.1 billion during the same period last year, according to Department of Transportation data.
TRENDING NOW:
- Gunshot fired during fireworks show at local mall
- Man sues Hardee's, says civil rights violated when he wasn't given enough hash browns
- Woman getting out of car struck by hit-and-run driver
- VIDEO: Chick-fil-A worker jumps through drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Airline baggage fees have been on the rise, with four major U.S. airlines increasing fees last year.
American Airlines made the most money off baggage fees; Southwest made the least.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}