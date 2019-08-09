0 Airman drives elderly woman home after he sees her struggling with groceries

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A good deed was caught on camera when an Oklahoma airman drove an elderly woman home after he saw her struggling to carry her groceries. Video of the act has been shared tens of thousands of times on Facebook.

"I started to go around too. And then I realized, as I got closer, I started to see her," Senior Airman Jibril Jennings told KOCO. "I saw that it was a woman that was struggling to walk."

Bystanders captured Jennings helping the 71-year-old woman struggling to walk in the 100-degree heat with grocery bags.

"I just thought, 'What if my grandmother was on the side of the road?'" said Jennings. "'Would you like a ride?' She said 'Thank you, I would love that.'"

He drove Janice Hall all the way to her home and has been called a hero online for his actions.

"These are people that built Oklahoma, they made Oklahoma what it is. They gave us these people and just, these people need help too," said Jennings. "If this qualifies as being a hero then anybody can be a hero."

Jennings said he hopes to help Hall even more, "I'm hoping to get a few airmen together and go out there and put something together for her."

He said he hopes more will reach out, no matter who may or may not be watching.

"Don't let anyone be forgotten, don't let anyone be ignored."



CNN/KOCO