Alcohol-related diseases top reasons for liver transplants

Transplants for Americans with alcohol-associated liver disease are on the rise. In fact, according to a new study by JAMA, they have nearly tripled in the last decade
Between 2002 and 2016, the United Network for Organ Sharing reviewed liver transplant trends.
The research, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, compared data from adult recipients in two specific categories on the national organ transplant list: those who had only alcohol-associated liver disease and those who had zero alcohol-associated problems.
Over a 15-year period, they found roughly 28 percent of those patients who received liver transplants had alcohol-associated diseases like alcoholic cirrhosis, alcoholic cirrhosis with hepatitis C and acute alcoholic hepatitis.
Alcohol-related disease also accounted for 48 percent of the increase in liver transplants.
Since liver transplants first became available in the 1980s, patients with alcohol-related issues were typically put on a six-month waiting period where they had to abstain from alcohol before they could get on the list. This was thought to not only stabilize the patient, but also put out a social message.
That policy was viewed with mixed reactions, and no hard data proved it had a better post-op success rate.
CNN/KGMB/KHNL
