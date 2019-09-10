  • All hostages released from Georgia bank; suspect dead

    By: WSBTV.com

    Updated:
    COBB COUNTY, Ga. -

    UPDATE 2:14 p.m.

    The man who held two people hostage Friday morning and claimed to have a bomb at a bank in Georgia is dead, police said.

    -----

    UPDATE: All hostages have been released from a Cobb County bank, where a man claims to have a bomb. Police say the suspect is still inside.

    -----

    Authorities were called Friday morning to a reported hostage situation at a bank in Cobb County, Georgia.

    A man inside the Wells Fargo bank at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta said he had a bomb Friday morning, WSBTV.com reported. Police on the scene said the situation was contained and the public was not at risk.

     

     

