PITTSBURGH - AHN is hosting a heart health event at the Health + Wellness Pavilion in Wexford next week.
Heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women, claiming the lives of more women than all forms of cancer combined.
Guests can learn what they can to do to fight back against heart disease at Thursday’s event, which is from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Information about the sessions and the link to register can be found HERE on our website.
The heart health event is part of All of Her Life, a community partnership between AHN and WPXI.
