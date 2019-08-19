  • Alligator caught climbing over fence in Florida

    As if the prospect of an alligator in your yard wasn't scary enough, apparently they can climb fences.

    A gator scaled a fence at the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida over the weekend.

    A woman was driving by Saturday, August 17, when she caught the gator in action.

    The video shows the reptile doing a belly-flop on the grass and then going on its way.

    Officials with the Air Station said they don't plan on removing the alligator from the base unless it poses a danger to residents.

     

