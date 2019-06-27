0 America's favorite fish hit by US-China trade war

WENCHANG CITY, China - President Donald Trump's meeting with Chinese president Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit has some predicting progress toward ending their lingering trade war. And that couldn't come soon enough for one industry that's swimming upstream as tilapia orders plummet.

Tilapia is one of America's favorite fish because it tastes good and it's cheap. But the next time you order a meal it could be more expensive.

TRENDING NOW:

At the Hainan Qinfu Foods Company, where hundreds of workers farm, fillet and freeze tilapia, a lot of which goes to the U.S. Big chains like Aldi and Walmart that sell their product, $22 million worth last year.

After the Trump administration raised tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese imports, including tilapia, sales fell. The new 25 percent rate kicked in this month and orders from America dropped by 20 percent. Zhou Qinfu, the president of Hainan Qinfu Foods, told CNN, "If the tariff stays, I will have to find business outside the U.S."

But Americans really like tilapia. They eat hundreds of thousands of tons of it each year, 75 percent of which comes from China. All that imported seafood is vital to business owners like Andy Boyle in Minnesota. He's the store team leader for Coastal Seafoods.

"It's really important that we have imports because there just isn't enough in the domestic market sometimes to keep up with the demand for it. I have a job because of that. All of these guys have jobs because of that," said Boyle.

In the U.S. market, Chinese tilapia is already extremely cheap and that, plus a long established supply chain, means importers can't just easily go find another country from which to buy. Many will still choose Chinese tilapia, even if it's pricier.

"The biggest victims," said Qinfu, "will be U.S. consumers, because they'll be the ones paying for the extra cost."

Importers face a choice: absorb the 25 percent cost or pass it on to consumers in the form of higher prices.

And it's not just tilapia. Salmon, tuna and all kinds of seafood face the same tariffs.

"There's a lot of jobs at stake here. If we stop seeing those products or if we have to sell them at such a high price that people don't buy them, it's going to cost a lot of jobs," said Boyle.

The Trump administration argues that the pain of tariffs is worth it in order to change what they call China's unfair trade practices.



COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.