America's obsession with pets reaches historic spending levels

Americans are spending more on pets than ever before, and millennials can likely take credit for those record-high numbers. That's according to just-released industry figures that show young people treat furry friends like children.
According to the American Pet Products Association, sales in 2018 topped $72 billion. That's a 3 percent increase since 2017.
The majority of those dollars are going to food, which accounts for more than $30 billion. Higher-priced premium dog food with designer ingredients made up the most popular food purchased.
The second highest source of spending is vet care, at more than $18 billion, followed by supplies and over-the-counter medication.
The American Pet Products Association said that since people treat their pets like family, that's putting an increased focus on feeding them natural and organic foods. In response to that demand, late last year PetCo announced it would stop selling dog and cat food and treats with artificial colors and preservatives.
Another reason for the record high spending is that more people own pets than ever before.
The American Pet Products Association estimates sales within the U.S. market will rise to more than $75 billion this year.
