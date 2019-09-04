American woman suspected of trying to smuggle infant out of Philippines

MANILA, Philippines - A woman is in custody in the Philippines after she allegedly tried to fly out of the country with a baby in her carry-on luggage.
Local authorities said the woman is an American and that the baby was just six days old.
Immigration officials in the Philippines said the woman appeared to be traveling alone and only presented her personal passport.
When staff inspected her oversized carry-on suitcase, they found the child inside.
The woman reportedly claimed to be the child's aunt, but did not have any evidence that they were related.
National anti-human trafficking investigators are now handling the case.
