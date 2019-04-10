  • Anonymous donors give car to young woman raising 5 siblings

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Florida woman has had to grow up fast. Samantha Rodriguez is raising her five younger siblings ages 6 through 15, after they lost their parents in recent years. Now their community is stepping up to help. 

    After hearing her story, a group of anonymous donors arranged to buy the family a Nissan Versa. The Orange County Sheriff's Office gave Rodriguez the good news.

    Rodriguez said doing everything on her own is very hard, but the car is a big help. She also said she is glad to have helpful people in her life.
     

     

