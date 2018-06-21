0 Officer who shot Antwon Rose in East Pittsburgh identified as Michael Rosfeld

EAST PITTSBURGH, Pa. - The police officer accused of shooting 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he ran from a traffic stop has been identified as Michael Rosfeld, Channel 11 News has learned.

Rosfeld was sworn into the East Pittsburgh police department Tuesday night, according to the East Pittsburgh mayor. That was just an hour before the shooting of Rose.

We have learned Rosfeld had several years of experience working with other departments. Channel 11 News confirmed one of those departments was the University of Pittsburgh Police, and Rosfeld just left in January of this year. The university would not say anything about the reason for his departure.

According to the Allegheny County Police Department, the vehicle Antwon Rose was in Tuesday night matched the description of a vehicle believed to be involved in a shooting in North Braddock just minutes before – about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday night.

When Officer Rosfeld saw the vehicle in East Pittsburgh, he stopped the car and began to handcuff the driver, as cell phone video taken by a woman nearby has shown. While that was happening, Rose and another passenger got out and began to run away.

Three shots were fired by the officer, hitting and killing Rose.

