SEC matchups are set to headline next week's AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

The third week of the AP Top 25 college football poll showed Ohio State, Penn State and LSU retaining their slots as the top three teams as Oregon slid into No. 4 and No. 18 South Florida ranked for the first time in seven years.

The Bulls, who were eight spots out of the Top 25 last week, became the biggest upward mover thanks to their 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. That came after a home win over then-No. 25 Boise State.

Follow live updates from The Associated Press below for game recaps, poll predictions, ranking analyses and answers to fan questions, all in one place.

Here's the latest:

What’s next?

Next weekend features more eye-catching games as several SEC teams go head-to-head and Notre Dame returns to action within the Top 25.

No. 6 Georgia begins conference play against No. 15 Tennessee. The Bulldogs enter the matchup as 6.5-point favorites, but shouldn’t overlook transfer QB Joey Aguilar, who has had a strong start for the Volunteers.

No. 8 Notre Dame takes on No. 16 Texas A&M after falling just short against Miami in their season opener and then having a week to reassess.

The stakes are high for both Georgia Tech and Clemson as they go head-to-head. The Yellowjackets get a chance to prove they’re Top 25 worthy, while Clemson looks to return to the top 10 with a signature win

Michigan slides eight spots

Michigan slid from No. 15 to No. 23 after losing 24-13 to Oklahoma on Saturday night.

The Wolverines cut into Oklahoma’s lead in the third quarter with a pair of field goals, but Oklahoma put the game out of reach with a late fourth quarter field goal.

The Wolverines are down nine spots from where they started the season, having ranked No. 14 in the preseason poll.

How the conferences stack up

With Auburn and Missouri making their presence known, the AP Top 25 now has a record-high 11 SEC teams on the list: LSU (3), Georgia (6), Texas (7), South Carolina (11), Oklahoma (13), Tennessee (15), Texas A&M (16), Ole Miss (17), Alabama (19), Auburn (24) and Missouri (25).

The Top 25 features six Big Ten names: Ohio State (1), Penn State (2), Oregon (4), Illinois (9), Indiana (22) and Michigan (23).

By comparison, the ACC and Big 12 are down to three Top 25 teams apiece after SMU and Arizona State tumbled out of the rankings.

The ACC teams are: Miami (5), Florida State (10) and Clemson (12). From the Big 12 there are: Iowa State (14), Utah (20) and Texas Tech (21).

Notre Dame (8) is independent, and South Florida (18) is the sole American Conference team.

Arizona State, Florida, SMU fall out of the Top 25

The Gators went from knocking on the door of the top 10 to falling out of the Top 25 entirely after losing to South Florida.

Florida ranked No. 15 in the preseason poll and improved to No. 13 after a 55-0 win over LIU in Week 1.

SMU, previously ranked No. 17, fell out of the poll after losing in double overtime to Baylor. The Bears had momentum after climbing back from a 38-24 deficit in the fourth quarter. Baylor turned heads with the win, receiving seven votes in this week’s poll.

Arizona State unexpectedly lost to Mississippi State 24-20, dropping out of the Top 25 as a result. The Sun Devils entered the weekend at No. 12, a slight dip from their eleventh-seeded preseason ranking.

No. 12 Clemson drops out of the top 10

Preseason ranked No. 4 Clemson has yet to meet the expectations of poll voters.

The Tigers fell to No. 8 after a close loss to the talented LSU team in Week 1.

While Clemson entered the win column again on Saturday, it was far from the outing most expected. The team climbed back to beat Troy after trailing 16-3 at the half.

Cade Klubnik led four scoring drives in the second half, carrying Clemson to a 24-16 win after entering the game as 31-point favorites, according to BetMGM.

Illinois, Florida State jump into the top 10

Illinois broke into the top 10 after knocking on the door for the past two weeks.

Illinois ranked No. 12 in the preseason poll and improved to No. 11 in the first regular season poll after beating Western Illinois 52-3. The Fighting Illini beat Duke 45-19 on Saturday, moving up to No. 9 as a result.

Florida State’s hot streak continued, surpassing East Texas A&M 77-3. The Seminoles cracked the Top 25 after a Week 1 31-17 win over Alabama, jumping from unranked to No. 14. One week later, Florida State sits at No. 10.

Oregon, Georgia swap spots

Georgia and Oregon swapped spots in this week’s poll.

Oregon moved up two places to No. 4 in the AP Top 25 after routing Oklahoma State 69-3.

Georgia didn’t get quite the start Kirby Smart envisioned against FCS Austin Peay. The Bulldogs ultimately came out on top 28-6, but it wasn’t enough to convince voters they should rank in the top five. Georgia fell to No. 6 as a result.

South Florida is ranked

South Florida jumped into the AP Top 25 at No. 18.

The list of unranked teams to open a season 2-0 with both wins coming against AP-ranked opponents is short:

USF, which visits Miami this weekend, is bidding to become the fifth team to open a season with three wins over ranked opponents. Miami did it in 1987, Michigan in 1985, Iowa in 1960 and Oklahoma in 1954.

The Bulls, coming into this season, were 2-29 in their last 31 games against ranked opponents. They’re 2-0 in such games this season.

Ohio State, Penn State, LSU remain Top 3

The Top 25 saw plenty of movement this week, but the top three didn’t budge after outscoring opponents by a combined 127-7.

Ohio State remained No. 1 after a 70-0 victory over Grambling State. Penn State overcame a slow start to beat FIU 34-0 and remain at No. 2, while LSU held firm at No. 3 after a 23-7 win over Louisiana Tech.

AP Top 25 college football poll rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Oregon

5. Miami (Fla.)

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Notre Dame

9. Illinois

10. Florida State

11. South Carolina

12. Clemson

13. Oklahoma

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Ole Miss

18. South Florida

19. Alabama

20. Utah

21. Texas Tech

22. Indiana

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Missouri

Slow starts for Georgia, Penn State, Clemson

No. 2 Penn State, No. 4 Georgia and No. 8 Clemson got off to unexpectedly slow starts on Saturday.

Penn State struggled to find offensive momentum in the first half, leading 10-0 at halftime in an eventual 34-0 win over FIU.

Georgia scored just 14 points in the first half against Austin Peay, heading into halftime with a 14-3 lead. The Bulldogs scored two touchdowns in the second half to solidify a 28-6 win.

Clemson quarterback Cade Klubnik helped dig the Tigers out of a hole after trialing 16-3 to Troy at halftime. Clemson scored three touchdowns, a field goal and notched two interceptions in the second half to win 27-16.

Georgia entered the game as 46.5-point favorites, according to BetMGM Sportsbook. The Nittany Lions were 41.5-point favorites. Clemson was favored by 33.5 points.

Florida State keeps foot on the gas

Florida State kept the momentum rolling after a 31-17 upset victory over Alabama in Week 1, rising from unranked to No. 14 in the AP Top 25.

The Seminoles delivered a whopping 77-3 win over East Texas A&M on Saturday. Quarterback Thomas Castellanos completed eight of 11 passes for 237 yards and three touchdowns. Two of Castellanos' touchdowns went to Duce Robinson on back-to-back drives in the first quarter.

Robinson led the Seminoles with five receptions for 173 yards and two touchdowns.

Alabama bounces back with 73-0 win

Pressure was mounting for Alabama after losing 31-17 to Florida State in the season opener and falling 13 spots in the poll as a result.

The Crimson Tide bounced back in Week 2 with a 73-0 win over Louisiana-Monroe. Quarterback Ty Simpson completed all 17 of his passes for 226 yards and three touchdowns.

Austin Mack and Keelon Russell also saw time at signal-caller and threw two touchdowns apiece.

John Mateer leads Oklahoma to big win over Michigan

No. 15 Michigan traveled to No. 18 Oklahoma for the sole matchup headlining two ranked teams this week.

John Mateer’s strong start continued for the Sooners, as the transfer quarterback delivered 21 of 34 passes for 270 yards, a touchdown and an interception while also leading the team with 74 rushing yards and two rushing scores.

Growing pains were evident for Michigan quarterback Bryce Underwood, who completed just nine of 24 passes for 124 yards. Running back Justice Haynes had another productive game, running the ball for 124 yards and a touchdown on nine carries.

Oklahoma opened the season at No. 18 and didn’t budge after a 35-3 Week 1 win over Illinois State. Michigan dropped from No. 14 to No. 15 in the first regular season poll after a 34-17 win over New Mexico.

MS State, South Florida, Baylor deliver key upsets

South Florida is now 2-0 against Top 25 teams.

A week after defeating Boise State 34-7, pushing the Broncos out of the Top 25, the Bulls outscored the Florida Gators 18-16 on the road. South Florida quarterback Byrum Brown excelled in both the passing and running games, completing 23 passes for 263 yards and a touchdown and adding 66 yards on 17 carries.

Florida entered the Week 2 outing at No. 13 after a 55-0 win over LIU in Week 1. The Bulls’ shocking road win wasn’t the sole upset of the week. Mississippi State beat No. 12 Arizona State 24-20, an effort spearheaded by quarterback Blake Sharpen. Senior receiver Brenen Thompson caught the game-winner, a 58-yard touchdown pass, with 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

Over in Dallas, an unranked Baylor team overthrew No. 17 SMU with a 48-45 win in second overtime.

Who votes in the poll, and how does it work?

No organization has been ranking teams and naming a major college football national champion longer than The Associated Press, since 1936.

AP employees don’t vote themselves, but they do choose the voters. AP Top 25 voters comprise around 60 writers and broadcasters who cover college football for AP members and other select outlets. The goal is to have every state with a Football Bowl Subdivision school represented by at least one voter.

There is a 1-25 point system, with a team voted No. 1 receiving 25 points down to 1 point for a 25th-place vote. After that, it’s simple: The poll lists the teams with the most points from 1 to 25, and others receiving votes are also noted.

Voting is done online, and the tabulation is automated.

▶ Read more about the history of the AP Top 25 poll and how it works.

Ohio State enters Week 2 as No. 1

Ohio State tops the poll for the first time in the regular season since 2015.

The Buckeyes jumped from No. 3 to No. 1 following a 14-7 Week 1 victory against the then-top-seeded Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State is poised to keep the top spot in this week's poll after a thumping 70-0 win over Grambling State on Saturday, answering any potential questions about the reigning national champs' offense.

