  Apollo 11 moon landing manual expected to sell for over $7M

    Updated:

    A unique piece of U.S. space history is going on the auction block.

    The manual that Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin used during their iconic landing on the moon in July 1969 is expected to sell for $7 to $9 million.

    The book, which was located between Armstrong and Aldrin as they were in their lunar module, contains writings and connotations about their journey, from the inspection and initial undocking with the Apollo 11 command module to the return voyage to earth.

    Christie's is auctioning the book and says the manual also appears include to traces of moon dust.

    The public can get a chance to see the book over the next month at Christie's locations in the U.S. and Asia.

    It will officially go to auction July 18, along with dozens of other space artifacts.
     

     

