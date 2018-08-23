Argentina burns $93M in cocaine found at Russian embassy

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina - Some 389 kilos of cocaine seized from the Russian embassy in Buenos Aires were burned in the presence of Argentina's security minister and the Russian ambassador for Argentina.
The drugs were incinerated Tuesday in a crematorium at La Chacarita Cemetery in Buenos Aires.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shannan Watts' girls may have been dead when she got home, husband's charges show
- Mollie Tibbetts murder suspect had legal documents when hired, employer says
- 100 dogs rescued from building with unclean conditions
- VIDEO: Officials reminding drivers to be alert as students head back to school
The cocaine, with a value of $93 million, was found in 16 pieces of luggage found in a room at the Russian embassy in December 2016.
It was located following a tip from the Russian ex-ambassador and three federal security service (FSB) officers.
After the tip, the cocaine was replaced with flour and the luggage was flown in 2017 to Russia, where two men were arrested when they came to collect it.
Since then two more suspects have been detained and are awaiting trial in Russia.
Video from the Argentinian police shows the drugs being lined up in the cemetery courtyard.
NBC
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}