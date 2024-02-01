Arson charges filed against teenager in Brighton Heights

BRIGHTON HEIGHTS, Pa. — A teenager is facing arson charges for setting a stovetop fire at a home in Brighton Heights.

According to the criminal complaint, police were called to Hybla Street around 9 p.m. Wednesday for a report of a disorderly male.

They deescalated the situation and left but were called back to the home about 30 minutes later.

When they arrived the second time, they found a man hanging from a window. He was rescued by fire fighters.

The man is a staff member with Community Options.

He told investigators that 18-year-old Gabriel Walter got agitated after a phone call with who he suspected was a family member.

While hiding in an office, the victim said he heard the smoke detector and could smell something burning.

Investigators found a box had been set on fire on the gas stove.

The fire caused minimal damage to the home.

Walter admitted to police that he set the fire and said he was upset and “going through a lot”, the complaint said.

