Aspirin recommendations change for older adults

Doctors say most older adults should not take a daily low-dose aspirin as a way to prevent a heart attack or stroke.
That is the latest recommendations from the American Heart Association and American College of Cardiology.
Experts say it is more important to control cholesterol, blood pressure and blood sugar through lifestyle changes.
Doctors can still recommend aspirin for high-risk patients, as long as there is no increased risk for internal bleeding.
