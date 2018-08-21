0 Aston Martin recreating James Bond's DB5, complete with spy gadgets

ENGLAND - If you have always wanted to ride around like Bond, James Bond, Aston Martin is about to make your dreams come true.

The British automaker is teaming up with EON Productions, the company behind the Bond films, to recreate one of the most recognizable car of all time: the Aston Martin DB5.

James Bond was introduced to the iconic vehicle in the 1964 film "Goldfinger". The DB5 appeared in six other installments, including 2015's "Spectre."

The recreated version will feature some of the gadgets made famous when it debuted in "Goldfinger" including revolving number plates. Bond girls are not included.

All 25 for sale will come in "Silver Birch" paint and cost a cool $3.5 million, with deliveries starting in 2020.

They won't be alone.

Aston Martin has been posting record revenue and surging demand, setting the stage for a potential IPO under the leadership of CEO Andy Palmer.

"We're going through a huge, huge renaissance here with the Second Century Plan and, naturally, you're seeing a significant increase in the basic value of the company and obviously, my shareholders are pretty pleased about that," said Palmer.

From the first ride at a royal wedding to a unique ad campaign with quarterback Tom Brady, Aston Martin has always had plenty of cache.

What it's lacked has been consistent growth. But under Palmer, Aston Martin is growing.

Sales last year topped 5,000 vehicles for the first time in a decade, posting its first profit in eight years with manufacturing at a nine-year high.

Revenue also topped a billion dollars for the first time ever and Aston Martin is steadily expanding its lineup, including an SUV and electric cars, with a total of seven new models over the next seven years. That will all require a lot of investment.

"It is a very attractive time to go public if you are Aston Martin," says automotive consultant John Casesa. "Stock markets are trading at very high multiples, there is an enormous amount of capital... Investors are looking for unique investment ideas and Aston Martin is a unique investment idea."

