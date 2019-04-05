At least 10 assailants killed in coordinated bank robberies in Brazil

GUARAREMA, Brazil - At least 10 assailants were killed in a clash with Brazilian authorities Thursday in an attempt to rob two banks in Guararema, in the state of Sao Paulo.
According to authorities, the criminal band of approximately 25 members used explosives to rob two ATMs during the early morning. One of the banks is located next to a police station.
One police commander said that the criminal group was "prepared for war," arriving in five armored cars and armed with high-caliber rifles and body armor.
Police arrived at the banks and confronted the assailants, who fled and led police on a rolling shootout through the city.
The suspects broke into a home at one point and held residents hostage. Police said the hostages were freed, but provided no other details. No police were injured.
Brazil's federal police told CNN that the rest of the attackers escaped and that the search continues.
Meanwhile, police confiscated arms, explosives and bulletproof vests belonging to the band.
Police also said they had been monitoring the criminals for 24 hours.
