At least one dead after large gas explosion in Kentucky

At least one person is dead after a gas explosion in Kentucky.
A gas line ruptured in Lincoln County early Thursday, according to the Perryville Fire Department.
New video shows intense flames shooting into the sky.
According to NBC News, the Director of Lincoln County Emergency Management said one person was killed, and three were transported to local hospitals.
Authorities are helping evacuate residents in the community, and crews also shut off the gas.
A local church has a shelter set up for those in need.
