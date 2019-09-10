0 Attack on South Side business owner captured on cameras installed by district attorney's office

PITTSBURGH - There is a second source of surveillance videoPittsburgh police will use to search for the person who attacked a South Side restaurant owner.

Steven Zarzlas, who has owned his Greek restaurant on the South Side for nine years, now has bandages over his eye after he says his last customer early Tuesday attacked him.

"I told them it was time to close and I could give them some gyros to go," Zarzlas said.

Surveillance video shows Zarzlas give two men their food, but he says one started calling him a derogatory racial name.

Channel 11 has learned the cameras put up by Allegheny County district attorney Stephen Zappala's office along East Carson Street in the last couple weeks did catch the attack that happened on the front steps of Lesvos Restaurant.

Now, they and police are hoping to catch who did it.

Another camera angle shows the owner on the ground outside the front door of his restaurant, then running in clutching the side of his face.

Witnesses came in to help him, too.

"I felt something, like it wasn't a fist, it was like something hard," Zarzlas said. "There's a lot of stitches on my eyes. My nose is all broken."

The 67-year-old says this hasn't happened before.

Last week, Channel 11 was there as the Allegheny County district attorney announced he's installed cameras up and down East Carson Street to deter crime after several high-profile incidents. Pittsburgh police have cameras there, too.

"They should be ashamed of themselves to beat a 67-year-old man," he said.

Zappala's office gave the video to the police commander of the South Side. Police tell Channel 11 they're already investigating.

