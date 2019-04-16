Authorities investigating if nurse's death was tied to attack at hospital days earlier

BATON ROUGE, La. - A Louisiana nurse died from blood clots in the days after being attacked by a patient at Baton Rouge General Medical Center.
Authorities are investigating if the woman's death was directly related to injuries from the incident.
Detectives will make a decision on whether to launch a criminal inquiry after a more extensive review of the woman's death by the coroner's office.
Lynne Truxillo died from blood clots. She was being treated for one near her right knee and another that formed or traveled to her lungs and blocked an artery.
Family friends say she sought care after the altercation while she was on her shift and sought medical help again as her health deteriorated leading up to her death.
CNN/WBRZ
