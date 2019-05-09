Baby giraffe gets therapeutic shoes

SEATTLE, Wash. - The newest baby giraffe at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle has gotten a pair of therapeutic shoes.
The giraffe was born last Thursday to mom, Olivia. He hasn't been named yet, but soon after being born, zoo workers realized the little guy's legs weren't aligned properly. He now has some casts to help him out. They're made from plywood and high-density polyethylene.
He has been wearing them for almost a week now and is expected to undergo a more in-depth treatment for his legs for a few months.
While baby and mom work on bonding and continue to nurse, the zoo said they'll be off view to guests.
The zoo is all hands on deck as our 5-day-old giraffe is outfitted with custom-made therapeutic shoes in the next phase of his treatment. Get the full update here: https://t.co/mtId6m8faC #TuesdayMotivation #AnimalHealth #GratefulForOurStaff pic.twitter.com/mBmmf4T9Gd— Woodland Park Zoo (@woodlandparkzoo) May 7, 2019
