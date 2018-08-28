Baby graduates from NICU with tiny cap and gown

ALABAMA - He cannot walk yet, but that did not stop an infant in Alabama from enjoying his graduation day.
The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at the University of South Alabama Children's and Women's Hospital held a graduation ceremony for Cullen Potter.
Cullen was born at 22 weeks and two days, weighing a little less than 14 ounces.
His parents say they were told he had a two percent chance of survival and would be disabled if he did live.
Now he weighs 5 pounds and 11 ounces, and has been discharged from the hospital.
Before he left, his nurse carried the infant through the hallway to celebrate his big day.
Cullen's mom, Molli, bought Cullen's tiny cap and gown at a Build-a-Bear store.
