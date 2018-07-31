0 11 ways to be productive while your kids are at school

Summer is officially over. The kids are at school. The house is quiet. Now what do you do with all that time you used to spend cleaning, clothing and feeding your kids?

Here are 11 ways to be productive while your kids are at school:

1) This may sound crazy, but get up before your kids do. Take those quiet minutes in the morning to drink your coffee, eat a healthy breakfast and mentally prepare for your day.

2) Create a to-do list each day and check off items as they’re completed. Try to get through your most daunting task before noon. If you wait, you’ll be less likely to tackle it.

3) Don’t answer the phone unless it’s urgent. If the caller needed something specific, they’ll leave you a voicemail.

4) Get a part-time job you can do from home. Some suggestions: freelance writer, freelance bookkeeper, sell stuff online, online tutor, blogger.

5) Use an internet blocker like Freedom, Cold Turkey, Focus Me or Nanny Net to block out times when you can’t access social media and other websites.

6) Do your shopping while your kids are at school. You’ll get through the store a lot faster and you won’t make any impulse buys for whiny kids.

7) Drink more water. When you’re dehydrated, you have less energy – and just don’t feel like getting much done.

8) Prepare your kids’ lunches for the next day while you’re preparing for dinner, so you aren’t rushing around later when everyone is home.

9) Take time for yourself. Get a massage, take a walk, read a book. It’s important to focus on “you.”

10) Volunteer. There are plenty of opportunities in the community to volunteer your time. You can help out at your kid’s school, a local hospital, an animal shelter.

11) Don’t say yes to every lunch invite, women’s group or reading club. Sure, it’s nice to be invited, but packing your schedule with appointments will make you less productive.

