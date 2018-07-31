0 7 'treat yourself' day trips to take while your kids are in school

Looking for something fun to do while your kids are at school? Every day doesn't have to be about laundry, lunches and running errands. Take some time for YOU.

Here are 7 day trips you can take around western Pennsylvania while your kids are in school:

Related Headlines 11 Cares: Pack the Bus Locations

1) Spa day at 7 Springs. It’s only 59 miles from Pittsburgh, but when you’re in the wilderness it can feel like a world away. (You can also do an adventure day and go zip lining or skeet shooting.)

2) Outlet shopping at Tanger Outlets in Washington, Pennsylvania or Grove City Outlets in Grove City. You may want to clear out your truck first so you can fill it with shopping bags.

3) Take time to visit one of Pittsburgh’s museums your kids may not be into. Check out the Andy Warhol Museum or Mattress Factory on the North Side or the Nationality Rooms in the Cathedral of Learning.

Channel 11 News is your home for Back to School coverage.

We’ll have teams of reporters and photographers, as well as Chopper 11 and traffic reporterTrisha Pittman guiding you through the first days of the school year, every weekday on Channel 11 News from 4:30 to 7 a.m.

4) Wanna try your luck at the slots or tables? There are a number of casinos just a short drive from Pittsburgh: Rivers Casino (Pittsburgh), Meadows Casino (Washington County), Wheeling Island (Wheeling, WV), Lady Luck Casino (Nemacolin).

5) Fallingwater. If you haven’t been to the Frank Lloyd Wright home in Fayette County, it may be time to plan a day trip. It’s got unique architecture in a quiet, wooded setting.

RELATED HEADLINES:

6) Check out the craft breweries in Meadville. Just an hour and a half from Pittsburgh, Meadville is home to Voodoo Brewery, Sprague Farm and Brew Works and TimberCreek Tap & Table. There are also a lot of breweries closer to the Burgh you can check out.

7) Go back in time and visit the Amish. Smicksburg (Indiana County) is home to a large Amish population. There you can get Amish furniture, visit the Windgate Vineyards and Winery, the Smicksburg Smokehouse and other stores.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.