Are you monitoring your kids' social media activity? You should be, Pa. police say

Police in parts of Pennsylvania have a back to school reminder.
They want to make sure parents are monitoring their child's social media activity, particularly with certain apps.
The 15 apps raising red flags for police, on Channel 11 Morning News.
Some have no age confirmation setting so your kids could be talking with anyone.
Others allow them to hide pictures, phone numbers and such from their parents.
