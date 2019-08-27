PITTSBURGH - With students heading back to school this week, safety is on the mind of many people.
But data from the Department of Education suggests violence is on the rise in Western Pennsylvania's largest school district. Pittsburgh Public Schools reported 126 aggravated assaults against students and 82 against staff members during the 2017-2018 school year, the most recent data available.
Is there an issue at your child's school that you'd like us to investigate? Contact our School Response Team by emailing target11@wpxi.com or calling (412) 237-4963.
It's a sharp spike compared to previous years and is raising concerns for students and teachers alike.
"It's scary because nobody wants to come to work and come to work and get hurt," said Pittsburgh Federation of Teachers President Nina Espesito-Visgitis.
11 Investigates the jump in violent acts at PPS and why district administrators don't believe this is the start of a trend on Channel 11 Morning News.
